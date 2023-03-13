✕ Close Jimmy Kimmel, Everything Everywhere and a donkey: Highlights of the Oscars 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the 95th Academy Awards, which were held on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress prize, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy. The film also won Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Brendan Fraser cemented his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale, while Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The night was not without controversy, with criticism aimed at Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Malala and a painful encounter between model Ashley Graham and an “obnoxious” Hugh Grant.

Many also felt that Angela Bassett deserved the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The award instead went to Jamie Lee Curtis, prompting what many viewers described as a “real” reaction from Bassett.

There were plenty of bold looks on the “champagne” carpet this year, including Rihanna who turned up in a T-shirt, trainers and bucket hat.

A full list of tonight’s winners can be found here.