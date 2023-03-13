Why are stars wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cate Blanchett made a statement of solidarity with refugees on the Oscars champagne-coloured carpet as she added a blue ribbon to her outfit on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Australian star, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Tár, wore the ribbon over a turquoise and black custom-made Louis Vuitton gown in support of the UN Refugee Agency.

“What I love about film is the way it draws us into compelling human themes to uncover the connective tissue that binds us all,” she said in a statement.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Whenever I have met refugees — in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the UK, or back home in Australia — what has struck me has not been their ‘otherness’ but how many things we share in common.”

Blanchett was joined by stars including Bill Nighy, who is nominated for his first Oscar for his performance in Living, Edward Berger, director of All Quiet On The Western Front, and Filipino actress Dolly De Leon, who starred in 2022 film Triangle Of Sadness.

Each ribbon was handcrafted by a team at the Knotty Tie Co., a company in Denver, Colorado, that supports resettled refugees with jobs, training and education.

Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

“The wearing of the blue #WithRefugees ribbon on the red carpet sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety – whoever, wherever, whenever they are,” wrote the UNHCR in a statement.

English actor Bill Nighy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Blanchett has previously won two Oscars from seven nominations.