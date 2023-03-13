Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emotional Corey Feldman sheds tears as ‘Goonie brother’ Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar

Quan, 51, wins for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once after a 25-year break from acting

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 13 March 2023 04:10
Comments

Oscars 2023: The stand out looks from the red carpet

Corey Feldman wiped tears from his eyes as he posted an emotional video of him watching Goonies co-star Ke Huy Quan win his Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Quan, 51, won for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once after a 25-year break from acting.

Feldman, also 51, starred with Quan in the hit 1985 movie, which was based on a story by Steven Spielberg.

“IM SO HAPPY 4 U! I LOVE U! I KNEW U COULD DO IT!!! AND THATS OFFICIALLY 2  THEGOONIES STARS WHO NOW OWN OSCARS!” Feldman wrote on Instagram.

Feldman pointed out that the first cast member from the film to win an Oscar was Josh Brolin, and said that he hoped Sean Astin and Martha Plimpton were next.

Recommended

“WE LOVE U KE!! SO PROUD & HAPPY 4 U & ECCO. GOD BLESS BUDDY! NEVER 4GET! GOONIESNEVERSAYDIE.”

And Feldman also took to Twitter to laud his friend.

“MY GOONIE BROTHER KE HUY QUAN JUST WON THE OSCAR GOLD LIKE I SAID HE WOULD! CUZ HE DESERVES IT! NOT JUST 4 A FANTASTIC PERFORMANCE IN EEAAO BUT 4 THE PERSEVERANCE OF FOLLOWING HIS DREAM & NEVER GIVING UP!”

(Instagram)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in