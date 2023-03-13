Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oscars presenter Hugh Grant jokingly called himself “basically a scrotum”.

The actor appeared alongside Andie MacDowell to present the Oscar for Production Design. The German war film All Quiet on the Western Front took home the award.

Grant and MacDowell starred opposite one another in Richard Curtis’s 1994 romantic-comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral.

When the pair took to the stage, Grant poked fun at his own appearance while praising MacDowell.

He said that his appearance reminded viewers of the “vital importance” of using moisturiser, stating that, unlike MacDowell, he has never used the product in his life.

“Still stunning,” Grant said, gesturing to his former co-star before pointing to his own face and stating: “Basically a scrotum.”

The amusing moment was praised by viewers on Twitter.

“Self-deprecating Hugh is the funniest Hugh,” said one person.

Another added: “I’m sorry, but Hugh Grant comparing himself to a scrotum was the biggest laugh I’ve had so far at the Oscars.”

“Hugh Grant is a scrotum, according to Hugh Grant,” wrote a third person.

Someone else added: “Hugh Grant’s scrotum joke almost makes up for that hellishly awkward red carpet interview.”

Earlier in the evening, Grant divided viewers over his “painful” behaviour with reporter Ashley Graham on the red carpet.

Follow along with updates from the ceremony at The Independent’s live blog here.

Host Jimmy Kimmel has received mixed responses over his jokes. Viewers criticised the talk show host over a “disrespectful” dig that the Oscars host made at the cast of Babylon during his opening monologue.

Winners of the night so far include Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan who took home Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Viewers praised Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett for her “honest” reaction to Curtis’s win. Many people said that Bassett – who was up for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – was snubbed.