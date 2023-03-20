Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Star Wars actor Paul Grant has died, aged 56, after collapsing outside a London train station.

The actor was found by police at King’s Cross on Thursday (16 March), and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced braindead.

His family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday (19 March).

Daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, said she is “devastated”, and called her father “a legend in so many ways”.

She said in a statement to The Sun: “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan.”

The actor was 4ft, 4in and called himself “the king of the Dwarfs”.

He played one of the unnamed Ewoks in the 1983 Star Wars film Return of the Jedi, sharing the screen with actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

Grant also co-starred with Tom Cruise in Legend (1985), David Bowie in Labyrinth (1986) and Val Kilmer in Willow (1988), and filmed an uncredited role in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

In Brian Henson’s fantasy film Labyrinth, in which he played one of the Goblin Corps, Grant also served as the stunt double for Hoggle, who was performed by Shari Weiser and voiced by Brian Henson.

Grant’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Paul Grant has died, aged 56, after collapsing outside London station (Facebook)

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Grant’s stepdaughter, who wrote: “I’m starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he would want.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said of Grant’s collapse: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

In December 2022, one of Grant’s Ewok co-stars, Gary Friedkin, died aged 70.