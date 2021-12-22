Priyanka Chopra has revealed the reason behind why she chose to remove the name Jonas from her profile name on Instagram.

Last month, fans began speculating that Chopra and her husband, pop singer and actor Nick Jonas, had broken up – after The Matrix Resurrections star removed the “Jonas” part of her name from her social media accounts.

The 39-year-old actor added “Jonas” to her name on Instagram and Twitter following her marriage to Nick in 2018.

Soon after the speculation, Chopra batted away rumours that she has split from her husband.

During a recent interview with Times of India, when a reporter asked the Citadel star for a reason behind her dropping the last name, Chopra said: “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess.”

“I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people!” she added. “It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!”

Last month, Chopra opened up about the ways that she and her husband prioritise their relationship when their respective careers mean they are away from each other.

During an appearance on the InStyle podcast Ladies First with Laura Brown, Chopra revealed that her marriage is successful because she and Jonas talk frequently and “prioritise each other in everything that we do”.

“We talk all the time,” the actor said. “We know each other’s hearts and we prioritise each other in everything that we do.”

According to the Quantico star, Jonas is “amazing” at prioritising her, as she revealed that her husband of nearly three years would fly to London to visit her during the past year while she was filming, even if it was just for a day.

Chopra’s latest film The Matrix Resurrections, where she plays the role of Sati, is out now.