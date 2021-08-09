Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he doesn’t support his mother financially after making a vow as a child.

The director, whose films include Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, explained that he made the personal pledge after she failed to be supportive of his ambitions.

He recalled one experience in which his mother sided with his teachers when he was scolded for writing screenplays in school, when he was just 12.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Moment podcast, which is hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Tarantino, 58, said that his teachers viewed this “as a defiant act of rebellion”.

After getting in trouble, he says that his mum “was bitching at me about that... and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s*** is over.’”

Tarantino added: “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”

When he was asked if he “stuck” to it, Tarantino said: “Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

He added: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

Quentin Tarantino said that he doesn’t support his mother financially (Getty Images)

While unconfirmed, Tarantino’s mother, Connie Zastoupil, is thought to be around 75.

Her second husband, Curtis Zastoupil, whom she met when she moved the family to Los Angeles, was allegedly “encouraging” of Tarantino’s ambition to make films.