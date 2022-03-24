Rachel Zegler has been invited to present at the Oscars following fan outrage that the West Side Story star hadn’t been asked to attend the ceremony.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old debutante said she would not be attending this year’s Academy Awards as she hadn’t been invited.

Zegler made her acting debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the Broadway classic, which was released last year. The film received a total of seven nominations at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Zegler’s co-star Ariana DeBose and Best Director for Spielberg.

Following widespread criticism of the Academy, which organises the Oscars, Zegler has now been invited to the show as presenter, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday (22 March).

Russ Tamblyn, who played gang leader Riff in the 1961 version of West Side Story, was among those who extended support to Zegler in her mission to get an invite to the Academy Awards.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (21 March), Tamblyn, 87, wrote: “@TheAcademy As a voting member and the original Riff, let me say: it’s your duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars.

Zegler last addressed the situation on Monday (21 March), expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support she had received since she revealed she would have to watch the Oscars from her home.

She also said: “Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

Zegler is currently in London shooting Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White.