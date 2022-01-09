Ricky Gervais has commented on the fact that this year’s Golden Globes is not being broadcast on TV for the first time in the history of the awards.

The 2022 awards are going ahead without any big stars in attendance to present or collect the prizes and there will be no television broadcast, after a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.

The Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

In a new interview with The Sun, Gervais – who has hosted the film and TV awards numerous times – said: “They’re trying to get through this and start again. I don’t think anyone’s even been invited. It’s not even a ceremony.

“You can’t predict anything in this world. They could come back stronger than ever and be loved again or it could be the last one.

“You never know. I don’t take anything for granted any more. I just keep plodding on. And whatever happens, happens.”

Gervais’s seven-minute opening monologue as host of the Golden Globes in 2020 made headlines as he roasted celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and James Corden.

Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes (Reuters)

“2020 was my favourite one. That one captured the imagination,” he said in the new interview.

“The first time I did it, 10 years ago, everyone was like, ‘Ah, how can you talk to these wonderful multi-millionaires, how can you talk to these beautiful people, like that? We love celebrities.’

“By the last one it was like, ‘God, give it to them, we hate celebrities!’”

“I know what it is. With all of the austerity and people struggling, they think, ‘Why are these people lecturing me? They’re going to an awards ceremony in a limo and are telling me to recycle?’

“People just got sick of it, just got sick of virtue signalling. And they were like a beacon to aim their wrath at.

“The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything.”

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 9 January at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Find the full list of nominees here.