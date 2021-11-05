Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.

The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.

“We broke so many takes,” the Wonder Woman star said on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show that’s set to air Saturday (6 November). “[Ryan] waits around the corner waiting to break us.”

Reynolds joked: “We wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars on laughing and just goofing around on set.”

The film will arrive on the streaming service on 12 November.

Ryan Reynolds stars in new Netflix film ‘Red Notice’ (Getty Images)

Reynolds recently announced a break from acting after completing work on Christmas musical Spirited, which will be released in 2022.

After sharing the news on Instagram, his wife Blake Lively left followers in hysterics by poking fun at him with her reply.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday (6 November) at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.