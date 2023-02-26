Sacha Baron Cohen ‘attacked’ in on-stage skit at Producers Guild Awards

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sacha Baron Cohen was “attacked” in a bizarre on-stage skit at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night (25 February).

The British comedian attended the ceremony to present the Darryl F Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures to the makers of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In a clip from the event shared on Twitter, the Borat star can be seen preparing to read out the nominees, when a man in a balaclava suddenly charges at him with a fake knife, screaming.

Baron Cohen then pretends to fight with the man, before tackling him to the floor and fake-strangling him to death.

Checking the man’s ID, he puts on a shocked expression, shouting to the audience: “It was my brother!”

Baron Cohen then weeps over the man before kissing him and announcing he’s got the “nuclear codes”. “At least Her Majesty can sleep well tonight,” he says.

Other big winners at the ceremony were Navalny, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Bear and The White Lotus.

In December, Baron Cohen took aim at Kanye West and Donald Trump in a new Borat skit at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

He has portrayed Borat in various film and TV projects for more than two decades.

Originating as a side character on Da Ali G Show in 2000, Borat went on to front his own hit movie, 2006’s Borat, as well as a recent sequel produced for Prime Video.