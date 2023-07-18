SAG actors’ strike – latest: Russ Tamblyn encourages picketers not to ‘sell out like Ronald Reagan did’
Jason Sudeikis and Susan Sarandon among stars on picket line as industry goes into shutdown
‘No contracts, no peace’: Actors stage demonstration in New York
It appears that Tom Cruise Zoomed into a June negotiating session to try and urge the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to listen to the actors’ union’s concerns over artificial intelligence (AI), according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Though, he was unsuccessful, as SAG-AFTRA negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after talks with the AMPTP broke down last week.
Additionally, the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups demand increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era, plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by AI.
Fran Drescher, former star of The Nanny and SAG president, said studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns had been “insulting and disrespectful”.
In light of the historic double strike, several actors and writers, including Matilda child star and romcom staple John Cusack, have shared personal horror stories of Hollywood studio greed.
Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger condemned the threatened strike action as “very disruptive” at the “worst time” as well as calling the expectations of writers and actors “not realistic”.
Retired actor Russ Tamblyn tells picketers not to ‘sell out like Ronald Reagan did'
Retired actor Russ Tamblyn, best known for his role in the 1961 movie musical West Side Story, has offered actors and writers currently striking some advice from his early days on the picket line.
“Stay in there and keep striking,” he told People in a new interview. “And don’t sell out like Ronald Reagan did.”
The 88-year-old actor, who’s been a “proud member of the Screen Actors Guild since 1949”, was a part of the monumental Hollywood shutdown of 1960.
The SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in March 1960, led by Ronald Reagan, who was the union president years before his US presidency, came to an end five weeks later after the union struck a deal with studios.
Studios agreed to actors earning residual payments for films produced in 1960 and after, but for projects they had worked on before 1948, they would earn zero residuals.
“I was pretty upset when I found out that Reagan gave away the residuals for actors that worked in the 1940s and the 1950s,” Russ said. “Because I did most of my films, most of them in the 1950s.
“So that really cut me out of the loop, and I thought it was pretty crappy,” he added.
Bob Odenkirk shares message of encouragement for strikers
George Clooney and Alec Baldwin have voiced strong support for the action
In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Clooney said: “This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.
“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now.”
In a video posted to Instagram, Baldwin congratulated the union for calling the strike in order to protect its “rank and file” members.
“I don’t think anybody really wants a strike but they don’t want to continue under the unfair contracts that we’re working under now,” he said.
“So congratulations to everybody and I hope this is over right after we get everything we want.”
The Office star David Denman gives clear explanation of streaming residuals
“Streaming residuals” has become a buzzworthy term thanks to the ongoing strike. Now, if you felt like it was too late to ask: What exactly are streaming residuals? Have no fear, The Office’s David Denman has broken it down for you.
“Netflix, they created a model that everyone else followed,” the actor told The Associated Press while on the picket lines in Los Angeles, “which is, we’re going to buy you out. We’re going to pay for your services for a cycle, which would be three months.
“And it doesn’t matter if you watch that show one or you watch it 100 times, you’re not going to get any more money because more people watched it. The only person that makes more money is the person who licensed that to Netflix.”
Offering an example, he continued: “So Universal [Studios] licensed that to Netflix. And when it was the number one show on Netflix, they’re able to make a significant profit off of that, but that doesn’t trickle down to the blue-collar actor like me.”
Matilda child star and John Cusack share horror stories on Hollywood studio greed in support of SAG strike
Actors’ union and screenwriters’ union have banded together in the fight for fair wages and higher streaming residuals
Devon Sawa claims he wasn’t ‘paid a cent’ for Final Destination 5 cameo in deleted tweet
Devon Sawa has joined the throng of actors sharing horror stories from the industry amid the SAG-AFTRA union strike, which has ground Hollywood to a halt.
Final Destination star Sawa, 44, reportedly took to Twitter on Friday (14 July) to allege that he was never paid for his cameo in Final Destination 5 (2011).
Sawa’s character Alex Browning – the lead in the original 2000 Final Destination film – briefly makes an appearance in the franchise’s fifth instalment using footage from the first film.
Read more:
‘Final Destination’ lead also claimed he wasn’t told he was in the movie despite being invited to the premiere
Kevin Bacon posts video from front lines of NYC picket
Actors and writers share horror stories of studio greed
To put “fair wages” into perspective, I’ll reshare some of the horror stories from actors and writers who’ve experienced firsthand the negative consequences of unfair wages.
Read more:
Kimiko Glenn, who starred as Brook Soso on Netflix’s groundbreaking series, said, ‘We couldn’t afford cabs to set’
Why are actors striking?
Basically, it comes down to what most strikes are about: fair wages.
But to get more specific, here is a list of demands from SAG-AFTRA’s website:
- Performers need minimum earnings to simply keep up with inflation.
- Performers need the protection of our images and performances to prevent the replacement of human performances by artificial intelligence technology.
- Performers need qualified hair and makeup professionals as well as equipment to safely and effectively style a variety of hair textures/styles and skin tones.
- Performers need compensation to reflect the value we bring to the streamers who profit from our labour.
- All performers need support from our employers to keep our health and retirement funds sustainable.
- Principal performers need to be able to work during hiatus and not be held captive by employers.
- Principal performers need to be reimbursed for relocation expenses when they’re employed away from home.
Tom Cruise tried to make a change last month
ICYMI: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise urge the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to support the guild’s position on stunt performers and artificial intelligence (AI). He was unsuccessful.
