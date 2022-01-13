Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the actors who didn’t receive Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations despite acclaimed performances last year.

The full list of nominees for the 28th SAG Awards was unveiled by Tick, tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January).

Across film categories, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci, Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Being The Ricardos earned the most nominations.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog won its cast members acting nominations, however the film was omitted from ensemble category that is widely regarded as the top SAG award.

Instead, Aaron Sorkin’s Doomsday satire Don’t Look Up – starring a panoply of heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence – made the cut. However, none of the actors were nominated for their individual performances in the movie, which drew mixed reviews from critics but was recently declared Netflix’s second most-watched film ever.

The most shocking snub was Kristen Stewart whose “memorable, very mercurial” performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s biopic Spencer wasn’t deemed worthy of a best actor nomination. Alana Haim, who made her debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, was also noticeably absent from the list.

Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larrain’s Diana biopic ‘Spencer’ (STXfilms)

The omission of Nicolas Cage, from the list of best actor nominees was another surprise, following his gut-wrenching performance in indie drama Pig. In her review, The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote that Pig was a beautiful demonstration of the actor’s talent.

Belfast actors Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds didn’t earn best supporting actor nominations for their critically acclaimed work in Kenneth Branagh’s comedy drama.

The decision not to nominate Aunjanue Ellis (who starred in King Richard), and Rita Moreno (for her work in West Side Story) in the female supporting actor category was equally unexpected.

In terms of television categories, Ted Lasso, Succession, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game and The Morning Show dominated the nomination lists.

Jessica Chastain’s performance in Scenes from a Marriage was overlooked for the best female actor in a drama series category. However, Chastain was nominated for her performance in Michael Showalter’s film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown, who has been nominated for male drama actor SAG award every year since the show premiered in 2017, unfortunately didn’t make the cut this year.

Other prominent snubs in the TV categories include Issa Rae for the final season of her HBO show Insecure, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building and Hacks star Hannah Binder.

Below is the full list of nominations of SAG Awards 2022.

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

The award ceremony, which is set to air on 27 February, is returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 event.