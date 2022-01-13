SAG awards: Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, Leonardo DiCaprio and the other big snubs on nomination night
Full list of nominees was unveiled on Wednesday (12 January)
Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the actors who didn’t receive Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations despite acclaimed performances last year.
The full list of nominees for the 28th SAG Awards was unveiled by Tick, tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January).
Across film categories, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci, Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Being The Ricardos earned the most nominations.
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog won its cast members acting nominations, however the film was omitted from ensemble category that is widely regarded as the top SAG award.
Instead, Aaron Sorkin’s Doomsday satire Don’t Look Up – starring a panoply of heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence – made the cut. However, none of the actors were nominated for their individual performances in the movie, which drew mixed reviews from critics but was recently declared Netflix’s second most-watched film ever.
The most shocking snub was Kristen Stewart whose “memorable, very mercurial” performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s biopic Spencer wasn’t deemed worthy of a best actor nomination. Alana Haim, who made her debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, was also noticeably absent from the list.
The omission of Nicolas Cage, from the list of best actor nominees was another surprise, following his gut-wrenching performance in indie drama Pig. In her review, The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote that Pig was a beautiful demonstration of the actor’s talent.
Belfast actors Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds didn’t earn best supporting actor nominations for their critically acclaimed work in Kenneth Branagh’s comedy drama.
The decision not to nominate Aunjanue Ellis (who starred in King Richard), and Rita Moreno (for her work in West Side Story) in the female supporting actor category was equally unexpected.
In terms of television categories, Ted Lasso, Succession, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game and The Morning Show dominated the nomination lists.
Jessica Chastain’s performance in Scenes from a Marriage was overlooked for the best female actor in a drama series category. However, Chastain was nominated for her performance in Michael Showalter’s film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
This Is Us star Sterling K Brown, who has been nominated for male drama actor SAG award every year since the show premiered in 2017, unfortunately didn’t make the cut this year.
Other prominent snubs in the TV categories include Issa Rae for the final season of her HBO show Insecure, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building and Hacks star Hannah Binder.
Below is the full list of nominations of SAG Awards 2022.
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
The award ceremony, which is set to air on 27 February, is returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 event.
