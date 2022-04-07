Sandra Bullock says Miss Congeniality 2 ‘shouldn’t have been done’

Sandra Bullock has said that her 2000 film Miss Congeniality should not have had a sequel in 2005, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous.

When the 57-year-old actor was asked by Metro if fans can expect a third Miss Congeniality film, she said: “God, no!”

“No, no. Two shouldn’t have been done,” Bullock said. “It should’ve remained a one-off.”

However, the actor did note that she was glad about the sequel, “because it was with Regina [King], whom I freaking adore”,

In the sequel, Bullock reprised her role as FBI agent Gracie Hart, alongside King, Heather Burns, and William Shatner.

The storyline jumps to several weeks after the events of the first film, in which FBI agent Gracie infiltrated the Miss United States beauty pageant, and her newfound fame resulted in her cover being blown while she was trying to prevent a bank heist.

Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulou (Warner Bros)

Bullock told Metro that she is open to the idea of a Miss Congeniality prequel, “with the young Gracie Hart, with the mustache and the monobrow”.

“Gracie Hart in her 10, 11-year-old life, still acting very much the same as Gracie Hart as an adult would be cute,” she said.

Bullock is set to appear in her new film The Lost City alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum.

The film was released in theatres across the US and in other select countries on 25 March, while in the UK, the movie will come to the theatres on 15 April.