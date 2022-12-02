Jump to content

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan spotted in Mecca for pilgrimage

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year

Peony Hirwani
Friday 02 December 2022 12:05
Comments
Shah Rukh Khan interview

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted conducting Umrah in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

The 57-year-old actor was reportedly visiting the Middle East after winding up shooting for his upcoming film Dunki.

On Wednesday (30 November), the Om Shanti Om star posted a video in which he conveyed his gratitude to the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for their warm welcome.

On Friday (2 December), images and videos of Khan in Mecca went viral on social media.

In the clips, the actor is seen dressed in white as he embarked on the pilgrimage.

Last year, Khan’s son Aryan was arrested and spent 26 days in jail for allegedly doing recreational drugs at a cruise ship party.

However, India’s federal anti-drugs agency dropped all charges against Aryan citing a “lack of sufficient evidence” as the months-long investigation yielded no proof of wrongdoing.

The case sent shockwaves across the country’s multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry when the son of arguably India’s biggest star was arrested from a yacht. Authorities charged Aryan Khan with “involvement in consumption, sale and purchase” of illicit substances.

Aryan’s attorneys told the court that no drugs were recovered from him, as he had merely gone to the cruise party after receiving an invite.

They also argued that Aryan was made a scapegoat. His bag was searched but nothing was found, they said.

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly working on other film projects alongside actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He’s also set to release his new film Jawan in June 2023 which will mark the actor’s pan-India debut.

