Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to Shane Warne following his death, aged 52.

The Australian cricketer, who was considered one of the best bowlers of all time, died of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday (4 March).

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and could not be revived by medical staff.

“It is with great sadness that we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company MPC Entertainment read.

Following news of his death, many celebrities paid tribute to the sportsman on social media, with Hurley, who was once engaged to Warne in 2011, sharing a heartfelt message on Saturday (5 March).

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” she wrote, adding: “RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Austin Powers star Hurley, 56, shared a picture of the pair when they were together. The pair split in 2013.

Elizabeth Hurley shared a tribute to Shane Warne (Instagram)

Warne was was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner with Australia in 1999.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan has more Test wickets than the sports legend.