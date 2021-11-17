A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was released on Tuesday (16 November).

The three-minute-long trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles, after which it was released online, leaving fans hyped for Tom Holland’s third, and possibly final, standalone Spider-Man film.

While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (William Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

The identity of the sixth Spider-Man nemesis, however, has not been revealed.

The larger plot of the movie was also revealed by the new trailer.

After he is outed as Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to restore his secret. However, Strange’s spell unleashes the multiverse, leaving it exposed to supervillains who’ve fought different versions of the Spider-Man character in other alternate realities.

To save the world, the masked superhero must send the supervillains back to where they came from, in what promises to be an epic saga that brings back supervillains from the previous Spider-Man movies.

It’s still not clear whether Holland will receive help from the different versions of Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in the earlier films.

Fans were expecting to catch glimpses of Maguire and Garfield in the second trailer for No Way Home, before it releases on 17 December, but were left wanting.

Despite the fact that neither Garfield nor Maguire appear in the trailer – and that neither has confirmed their participation yet – fans believe their return is imminent.

Both the actors began trending online after the trailer released as social media users analysed stills from the trailer.

One scene from the trailer in particular has become a fan favourite moment for Garfield’s possible re-entry as Spider-Man. At one point in No Way Home, Parker’s love interest MJ (played by Zendaya) dangerously falls off a scaffolding.

Fans recalled the tragic scene from Garfield’s 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man -2 where he fails to save Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone) and theorised Garfield would swoop in to save MJ in No Way Home.

While some were disappointed not to see either of the actors in the trailer, others suggested it was better this way and that their return “should be experienced in theatres, not spoiled or wasted.”

“Showcasing the classic villains is awesome enough,” one user said.