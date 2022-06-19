Netflix users are expressing confusion following the release of new movie Spiderhead.

The thriller, based on George Saunders’ dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead, was added to the streaming service on Friday (18 June).

It follows two inmates who form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art prison run by a visionary who experiments on his subjects using mind-altering drugs.

The film shot to the top of Netflix’s worldwide charts just one day after release.

However, viewers are confused as to why they only heard about the film on its day of release.

After all, Netflix had many selling points to work with – namely that Chris Hemsworth, one of Marvel’s most popular stars, stars in the lead role.

Additionally, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose previous film, Top Gun: Maverick, is one of the year’s most successful, not to mention most critically acclaimed.

The film, which has divided critics, is also written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriting duo behind the first two Deadpool films.

“Just watched Spiderhead on Netflix, the way they did not promote this film when its their best cast and overall the directing was brilliant is very in character for Netflix,” one viewer, who enjoyed the movie, wrote.

Chris Hemsworth in Netflix film ‘Spiderhead’ (Netflix)

Another added: “I just heard about the movie Spiderhead two hours ago and that s*** was fire. How did Netflix not promote it?”

Someone else waded in: “Question @netflix why do u not promote #Spiderhead but would promote your other stuff which shouldn’t be named? It’s directed by #josephkosinski for heaven’s sake.”

A week before Spiderhead’s release, director and producer Peter Atencio wrote: “In seven days a streaming service is releasing a $100m+ movie starring one of the biggest movie stars on earth and directed by a guy with a movie in theatres currently that is the biggest smash hit of the year. Yet I can’t recall seeing a single piece of advertising for it.”

The Independent’s Louis Chilton thinks he might have worked out why there was no promotion for Spiderhead, writing that it’s a sign the streaming service is getting less daring by the day.

Spiderhead, which co-stars Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, is available to stream on Netflix now.