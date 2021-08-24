The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been released.

A sequel to 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film will be released in cinemas later this year.

Just days after a trailer for the film was allegedly leaked online, Marvel released the first official trailer for No Way Home, which will see Tom Holland return to star as the famous webslinger.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange features prominently in the trailer, which gives the first solid look at the film’s premise.

It seems that the film will see Peter Parker turn to Strange for help after his secret identity is announced to the world.

A spell attempting to wipe everyone’s memory backfires, however, and has drastic consequences for the multiverse.

The trailer also features references to two key figures from Spider-Man’s past: a nod to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and a full appearance from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

You can watch the trailer here:

Yesterday (23 August), Holland had appeared to respond to the controversial trailer leak, sharing a cryptic message on his Instagram Story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in cinemas on 17 December.