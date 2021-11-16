The looming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is sending Marvel fan excitement into overdrive.

There is only one month to go until Tom Holland’s web-slinger returns for his third standalone film, which will filled with surprise appearances from characters from previous non-MCU Spider-Man films.

The trailer will be unveiled on Tuesday (16 November) at a fan event in Los Angeles. It is expected to debut online shortly after (for those in the UK, it could be as late as 1m on Wednesday 17 November).

This hasn’t stopped the film’s title to trend on social media, with many counting down the seconds until the second full look at the film is released.

It’s known that previous villains, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse.

The multiverse is a series of alternate worlds featuring characters from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films, which were not released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Many are theorising that Maguire and Garfield will return in some capacity, despite the pair constantly denying rumours they filmed appearances last year.

Holland recently called a particular sequence from the film “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot”.

Spider-Man will battle former non-MCU villains in ‘No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures)

He said: “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on 15 December – two days earlier than the US.