Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in new Star Wars film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daisy Ridley will return as Rey in a new Star Wars film set 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

The British actor previously played the jedi in three films across the Star Wars “sequel trilogy”.

During the Star Wars Celebration event in London on Friday 7 April, it was announced that she will be reprising the role in a new film directed by Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The film will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

While exact plot details are still under wraps, it was revealed that the film will focus on Rey’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of Rise of Skywalker.

Obaid-Chinoy, who has won two Academy Awards for documentary shorts and directed two episodes of Ms Marvel for Disney last year, will be the first woman to direct a Star Wars film, as well as the first person of colour to do so.

Daisy Ridley in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (LucasFilm)

There is currently no word on whether Ridley’s other co-stars, which included John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran, would also be returning.

Elsewhere at the event, it was announced that James Mangold will be directing a film based on the first Jedi to discover “the Force”.

It was also revealed that Dave Filoni, the director of the forthcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka who has been involved in numerous Star Wars projects, will be directing a new film set between episodes six and seven.

The movie is said to draw upon elements of the old Expanded Universe, and will serve as the end point for story threads in several Star Wars series, including The Mandalorian.