Taron Egerton appears to rule himself out of Bond race

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taron Egerton has shared his doubts about being cast as the next James Bond actor as he doesn’t believe he’d be the “right choice”.

Since Daniel Craig’s departure from the secret agent franchise in 2021’s No Time to Die, speculation has grown as to who will portray the character next.

Names frequently raised in conversations around the incoming 007 include Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Egerton.

Yet in a new interview, Egerton said that he thought he’d be mismatched in the role, due to his body type.

“I don’t think I’m the right choice for it,” he told The Telegraph.

“You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight.”

The actor, who will next star inTetris, has said he places heavy consideration on how much physical preparation a role would require before taking on a role.

Egerton went on to mention the long contract that typically comes with being James Bond as something that would potentially deter him from signing on.

Taron Egerton (Getty Images for SXSW)

In the interview, published on Saturday (18 March), he described the role as being “a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment.”

However, the Rocketman star stated that it wasn’t a matter of rejecting the role at this stage, as he hadn’t had a conversation with any Bond executives as of yet.

“It’s sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls,” he added.

Tetris will be available on Apple TV Plus from 31 March.