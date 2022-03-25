Fans around the world are keen to see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker after Warner Bros shared a five-minute deleted scene from The Batman.

On Thursday (24 March), director Matt Reeves posted a screenshot of the video to social media that showed the Joker in prison, separated from Robert Pattinson’s Batman by a glass panel.

Using the caption “Who gets the last laugh…?”, Reeves’s tweet also included a link to game site rataalada.com, where fans were instructed to answer a series of riddles before being able to watch the scene.

In the previously unseen clip, Batman is shown meeting the Joker in Arkham Asylum, where he presents him with a stack of papers.

The Joker teases the superhero by saying the gesture marked their “first anniversary”. Then, Batman asks for the Joker’s help in understanding the Riddler’s mindset.

Barry Keoghan as The Joker (Warner Bros.)

Elsewhere in the scene, the audience also gets a clearer view of Keoghan’s physical transformation for the role. Makeup and special effects create the appearance of deep scarring on the Joker’s skull, hands and face.

Soon after watching the clip, fans said they want to see more of Keoghan’s portrayal of the famous comic-book villain in future Batman films.

“Barry Keoghan’s the Joker is literally the prince of crime. Terrifying and disturbing. Just as how the character should be. The 5 min clip easily made him the best joker since Joaquin Phoenix,” one fan wrote.

Another user added: “Barry Keoghan’s Joker is a freak and I hope we see more of him.”

Another fan wrote: “They just released a deleted interrogation scene in Arkham between Batman and Barry Keoghan’s Joker. He looks and sounds f****** amazing, I can’t wait for him as a main villain in the sequel.”

Many social media users also compared Keoghan’s performance to Jared Leto’s portrayal of the character.

“We’ve only seen Barry Keoghan’s Joker for like five minutes, and he’s still eons better than Jared Leto’s,” wrote one user. “I’m quite liking this interpretation so far and how his appearance is still shrouded in a bit of mystery. Keoghan’s gonna kill it when we eventually see more of him.”

Another user added: “Barry Keoghan’s Joker is what Zack Snyder tried to do with Jared Leto in Justice League except it’s great.”

In a previous interview with Collider, Reeves spoke about why he took the scene out of the final version of the film.

“Not because anyone asked me to cut it, but [I didn’t think] it was necessary,” he explained. “But it’s a really cool scene with that same unseen prisoner in Arkham.”

He added: “There was an earlier scene where Batman, because he’s getting these cards and letters from the Riddler, and he’s thinking, ‘Why is this guy writing to me? I’m supposed to be anonymous and he’s putting a lens on me. I don’t like that,’ and so he goes to kind of profile this kind of serial killer.”