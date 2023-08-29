Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Fincher fans have voiced their widespread approval at the first look at the director’s forthcoming film.

Set to hit cinemas, and then Netflix, later this year, The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin on a mission that takes him around the world.

The first trailer was released online on Tuesday (29 August).

As the unnamed hitman, Fassbender is seen taking part in several high-action activities in quickly cut scenes. Tasks include loading a sniper gun, smashing a mobile phone with his foot and engaging in feverish car chases.

Throughout the 90-second clip, the audience can hear a voice repeating the hitman’s code.

“Stick to your plan. Trust no one,” chants the assassin. “Stick to the plan. Forbid empathy. Stick to the plan. Anticipate, don’t improvise. Stick to your plan. Never yield an advantage. Stick to the plan. Fight only the battle you’re paid to fight.”

The Killer also stars Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton. It is based on the 1998 graphic novel of the same name, created by writer Alexis “Matz” Nolent and artist Luc Jacamon.

Andrew Kevin Walker, who last collaborated with Fincher on their 1995 breakout crime hit Se7en, wrote the film’s screenplay.

Michael Fassbender in The Killer (Netflix)

On social media, people have been sharing excited responses to the trailer, with many vowing to watch the film as soon s they can.

“My most anticipated film of the year. I will be seated, Dave. That is a promise,” reads one fan’s comment on Twitter/X.

Another impressed viewer wrote: “Oh, how I love a first trailer for a Fincher film. Can always count on it being a stellar cut. Most anticipated film for the remainder of the year and nothing comes close…”

“An extremely well-edited and enticing teaser,” reads one complimentary response. “I don’t want to see an expanded trailer. This was enough. Give me this movie yesterday.”

Others praised the glimpses of Fassbender on-screen; the actor’s last film appearance was in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in which he played Magneto to James McAvoy’s rival Professor X.

“This looks so slick. The return of Fassbender will be glorious,” wrote one viewer.

The Killer will have its premiere screening at the Venice Film Festival on 3 September. It will be available in select cinemas throughout October, before its release on Netflix on 10 November.