Ms Marvel has drawn to a close, ending its run as one of the most acclaimed Disney Plus shows to date.

Iman Vellani won praise for her role as Kamala Khan in the series, but the finale has left fans wanting more.

After a post-credit scene teased what was next for Khan, viewers have been left wondering when exactly they will be able to catch up with the character.

Vellani will appear in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel sequel, which is titled The Marvels.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, whose most recent film was 2021’s Candyman. Alongside Larson and Vellani, Teyonah Parris will appear, reprising her WandaVision role of Monica Rambeau. Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury will be in the film also.

However, fans have to wait quite a while for the film – its release date is set for 23 July 2023.

“So you’re telling me…I HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL NEXT YEAR FOR THE MARVELS AFTER THAT MID CREDIT SCENE?!” one excited fan wrote.

Another added: “The Marvels is going to be the greatest movie ever.”

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in ‘Ms Marvel’ (Marvel Studios)

Many fans praised Vellani’s performance throughout the series, with one writing: “I just wanna say that I adored Kamala with all my heart through all this show, Iman played her to perfection and I treasured every moment with her on screen, can’t wait to see her in The Marvels and more future adventures

Ms Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus now.