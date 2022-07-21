Tom Cruise ‘to earn £84m’ for Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise’s biggest ever hit, is set to earn the star a reported $100m (£84m) payday.

The film that sees Cruise reprise his role as the hotshot naval aviator has now earned nearly $1.2bn (£1bn) at the global box office.

Thanks to Cruise’s savvy dollar-one gross agreement, which sees him earn money for every cinema ticket sold, Cruise’s earnings far surpass those of his contemporaries.

In an extensive new report, Variety revealed the salaries that famous actors such as Cruise commanded for various TV and movie roles.

His closest competitors are Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who are both set to receive $30m (£25m) salaries for their forthcoming film projects.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie received an equal payout of $12.5m (£10.5m) for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie picture.

Cruise has been on a goliath, globe-trotting tour to promote the movie. Despite the film coming out back in May, Cruise turned up to wow the UK’s Royal Navy with a special appearance this week.

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (© 2022 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.)

The actor posed for photos with pilots at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world’s largest military airshow, in Gloucestershire.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Top Gun: Maverick here.