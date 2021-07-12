Tom Felton reflected the nation’s mood in his Instagram post following England’s heartbreaking defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Harry Potter star was among the celebrities to react to the blow, expressing his disappointment but also lending his support to Gareth Southgate’s team.

Posting a selfie to Instagram, he wrote: “YeUgGHhh – bravo Italy.”

However, he added: “The English team did us more than proud.”

The photo showed the 33-year-old wearing his England shirt, with a disappointed look on his face. His post had received almost 600,000 likes at the time of writing.

However, some of his Italian fans couldn’t help but troll him, as they wrote “it’s coming Rome” – a riff on the England chant of “it’s coming home” heard throughout the tournament.

Other celebrities who have supported England after the final include Adele, Piers Morgan, Idris Elba and Nigella Lawson.

“You brought our game home and brought us all together,” Adele wrote alongside a photo of her looking cheerful, despite the loss, in her own England shirt.