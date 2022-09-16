Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘You realise Nemo was black too?’: Trevor Noah eviscerates ‘racist’ Little Mermaid critics

Black US singer Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in the forthcoming live-action remake

Inga Parkel
Friday 16 September 2022 23:20
The Little Mermaid trailer

Trevor Noah has hit out at “internet racists” who have taken issue with the forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Black US singer Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Since Bailey was announced as the lead role in 2019, there have been a host of negative reactions to the concept of a Black actor portraying the fictional character.

“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked in exasperation on Thursday (15 September) night’s episode of his talk series, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

“Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person,” he explained.

The South African comedian joins other celebrities, including Halle Berry, who have condemned the racist backlash.

Recommended

“Honestly, I don’t know what the big deal is. You guys realise that Nemo was black, too, right? That whole movie was about a fish who can’t find his dad. I can say that ’cause my dad left, and he’s white, so who’s racist now?” the host quipped.

“This is so ridiculous,” Noah added, further joking that “of course The Little Mermaid is Black. Everyone whose name starts with ‘Little’ is Black”.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid'

(Disney)

To prove his point, he listed Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, and Lil Kim as examples. “If you heard there’s a woman named Little Mermaid, you’d just assume she’s on a track with Cardi B,” he said.

“With my wet a** flippers,” he sang, riffing on the latter’s hit song “WAP”.

“I hope this scandal doesn’t overshadow the rest of the movie. The Little Mermaid is a beautiful story about a young woman changing her core identity to please a man,” Noah jested.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

In a separate interview earlier this week, Bailey explained that the iconic movie means so much to her because she’s “treasured it since I was a little girl”.

The Little Mermaid is expected to release in cinemas on 26 May 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in