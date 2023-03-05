Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An extremely bulked-up Jake Gyllenhaal surprised crowdmembers at the UFC 285 weigh-in.

On Friday (3 March), at the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane event in Las Vegas, the actor stepped onto the scales while filming a scene for his new film.

The actor was in character for the remake of Road House, which he stars in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron.

Gyllenhaal shouted at the crowd while standing on the scales and, after Hieron’s character was weighed, the pair performed a fictionalised altercation.

While being interviewed in character, the Nightcrawler actor said of his opponent: “This f***er just makes me laugh, ’cause he’s a f***ing joke. Let’s go. Just give me the belt. Just give it to me. Hand it to me.”

In response, Hieron’s character said: “I promise you that’s the one and only hit you get. I’m putting you to sleep tomorrow night.”

Ahead of Gyllenhaal’s appearance, Conor McGregor, who stars in the film but not in this particular scene, asked the crowd to be loud for the cameras.

A clip of the scene being filmed was posted online by @MMAJunkie, who wrote: “A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming Road House remake featuring Conor McGregor.”

Jake Gyllenhaal filming scene from new film at UFC weigh-in (MMA Junkie)

The new film, directed by Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman, is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze.

On Saturday (4 March), in between matches, Gyllenhaal jumped into the octagon to perform a fictionalised fight scene with Hieron.