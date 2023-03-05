Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A hulking Jake Gyllenhaal entered the UFC 258 octagon to shoot a fight scene for his new film.

On Saturday (5 March), those gathered in the Las Vegas arena to see the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane became movie extras as the Nightcrawler actor engaged in a “fight” with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron.

The showdown will be shown in the forthcoming Road House remake, which Gyllenhaal is starring in alongside Hieron.

Gyllenhaal won the staged fight. After, he could also be seen pushing away the ref, played by MMA’s Chris Tognoni, to repeatedly hit his opponent as he lay on the floor.

The scene comes a day after Gyllenhaal displayed his bulked-up physique at the weigh-in ahead of the fight. He shouted at the crowd while standing on the scales and got into a fictionalised altercation with Hieron’s character.

While being interviewed in character, he said of his opponent: “This f***er just makes me laugh, ’cause he’s a f***ing joke. Let’s go. Just give me the belt. Just give it to me. Hand it to me.”

This isn’t the first time Gyllenhaal has bulked up for a film role. In 2015, he appeared in the boxing film Southpaw.

Road House, directed by Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman, is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze.

Jake Gyllenhaal ‘fights’ UFC match for new film (Twitter)

The new film also stars Daniela Melchior and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who was in attendance as the scene was filmed.