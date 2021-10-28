Will Smith fans have reacted after Jada Pinkett Smith shared yet more details about their private life.

Pinkett Smith, who has been married to the actor since 1997, opened up about their sex life during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, who was a guest on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

“It’s hard,” Pinkett Smith said, adding: “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex.

She continued: “It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

When Paltrow said: “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed,” Pinkett Smith agreed.

“Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same... I really try,” she continued. “It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

Pinkett Smith has a history of opening up about her marriage on Red Table Talk, which led to many wondering what Smith must think whenever he hears what she has been discussing with her guests.

“Everything I know about Jada and Will’s marriage I learned without my consent,” one person reacted, with another adding, in reference to Smith’s show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air: “Will just be chillin out, maxin, relaxin all cool and then here comes Jada.”

In July 2020, she confirmed she had a relationship with singer August Alsina during a time when she was temporarily separated from Smith.

However, Pinkett Smith denied Alsina’s claims that her husband had given him “permission”.

Reports of a relationship between the pair first arose in June that year, after Alsina claimed he “gave years of his life” to a romance with the Girl’s Trip actor during an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997 (Getty Images)

After initially denying the reports, the actor admitted to the relationship during an episode of the show the following month.

At the time, Pinkett Smith said she and her husband have now reached a place of “unconditional love”.

In April 2021, she told her daughter, Willow, that she’s “been infatuated with a woman” twice in her life.

Will Smith’s high-profile film credits include action blockbuster Independence Day (1996), the Men in Black franchise (1997-2012) and romantic comedy Hitch (2005).

Pinkett Smith’s roles include The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and successful comedies Bad Moms (2016) and Girls Trip (2017).

The pair worked together on 2001 Muhammad Ali biopic Ali, for which Smith received a Best Actor Oscar-nomination.