Will Smith news - live: Ricky Gervais, 50 Cent and more react to Academy ban following Chris Rock Oscars slap
Latest updates after the Academy made a decision on ‘consequences’
It’s been nearly two weeks since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
The Academy convened yesterday (8 April) to decide on what “consequences” Smith will face for the incident, which saw the actor hit Rock on stage and swear at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.
Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony, walked on stage and struck Rock, before shouting at him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”
In a statement issued after the incident, the Academy “condemned” Smith’s actions, and said an investigation was being launched into prospective sanctions.
“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show,” said the organisation. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”
Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy, but some have speculated that he could be stripped of his Best Actor prize – which he won during this year’s ceremony, for his role in the tennis biopic King Richard.
Follow live updates below.
Smith may be a persona non grata at the Oscars for the next 10 years, but that doesn’t neccessarily mean his film work is going to dry up.
A high-budget AppleTV+ thrilled entitled Emancipation is already in post-production, with the film expect to be released later this year.
Smith was also slated to feature in a third sequel to Bad Boys, as well as a feature for Netflix called Fast and Loose.
The status of these last two projects remains a little more precarious, however, with filming having not yet begun. Some reports have claimed that the Netflix film has been placed “on hold” following Smith’s Oscar incident, but there’s been nothing official on it yet.
Rapper 50 Cent is among those to criticise the punishment doled out to Smith, describing it in a tweet as being “too harsh”.
“Got Damn they doing Will dirty,” he wrote. “This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old.”
Smith is not the first star to have left the Academy under acrimonious circumstances. Here’s a full list:
All the stars who have been expelled from the Academy
The list includes Carmine Caridi, Harvey Weinstein, and Roman Polanski among others
Here’s Will Smith’s response to the announcement that he will be banned from the Oscars, as well as other Academy events, for the next ten years:
Will Smith responds to Oscars ban
The actor has been barred from the Oscars for a decade
To recap today’s news, although Will Smith has been banned from the Academy for 10 years, he will still be able to be nominated for future Oscars. Here’s the full story:
Can Will Smith still be nominated for Oscars during his ban?
The actor has been barred from the annual film industry ceremony for 10 years
Trust Ricky Gervais to have a witty retort to Smith’s ban:
Ricky Gervais responds to Will Smith’s 10 year Oscars ban
Comedian previously defended Chris Rock, calling his joke ‘tame’
Meanwhile Lizzie Molyneux, co-creater of underrated, Nick Offerman-starring animated sitcom The Great North, highlights the difference in the recent treatment of Smith and comedian Louis CK:
Over on Twitter, Mrs Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer wonders why Will Smith has been handed a lengthier punishment than anybody involved in the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot:
Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.
Addressing the joke which prompted Smith to storm onstage, Gervais described Rock’s quip as “tame”, saying: “You don’t hit someone over a joke, however bad it is – and it wasn’t bad!”
During a stand-up show in London last week, Gervais said that he would have made light of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “boyfriend” instead of her appearance.
Gervais was seemingly referencing Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which she discussed during her Red Table Talk chat show.
Ricky Gervais mocks claim alopecia is a ‘disability’ over Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane’ joke
Alopecia is an auto-immune disorder that causes excessive hair fall
Comedian Ricky Gervais has reacted to news of the ban with a joke:
Ricky Gervais responds to Will Smith’s 10 year Oscars ban
Comedian previously defended Chris Rock, calling his joke ‘tame’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies