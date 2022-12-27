Wizard of Oz prop sells for nearly $500,000 at auction

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A prop used in the 1939 film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz has sold at auction for nearly half a million dollars.

The item in question is an ornate hourglass belonging to the Wicked Witch of the West, played in the film by Margaret Hamilton.

Auction company Heritage describes the hourglass as “the most recognisable signature prop from the film”.

The item features prominently in the scene in which Dorothy (Judy Garland) confronts the Witch, who gestures to the hourglass and tells her: “You see that? That’s how much longer you’ve got to be alive! And it isn’t long, my pretty! It isn’t long!”

Smithsonian Magazine reports that the hourglass was bought at auction for a total of $495,000 (£410,000).

According to the sellers, the object stands at more than 20 inches tall, and is more than a foot wide.

The hourglass’s Gothic frame is said to have been “expertly crafted by studio artisans of wood and papier-mâché with winged gargoyles perched atop three spiraled columns”.

Prior to it being sold by Heritage, the prop was previously displayed in museums and had twice been purchased at auction before.

The hourglass itself is made of hand-blown glass, and filled with red glitter, which was added for display purposes.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Margaret Hamilton and Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ (Warner Bros)

There is currently a lucrative market for film props within the world of auction houses.

Back in August, a fake weapon wielded by Harrison Ford’s character in the original Star Wars was sold at auction for more than $1m.

A mechanical model of ET, used in the classic Steven Spielberg film ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, was also put up for auction earlier this year, and was expected to fetch up to $3m (£2.6m).