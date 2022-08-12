The 35 most absurd titles ever in honour of Pennyworth’s ‘preposterous’ name change

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A bad title might make you not register a prticular film or TV show – but a truly terrible one will catch your attention.

This week, DC fans ridiculed series Pennyworth for its choice of title change ahead of season three.

The show, which focuses on Bruce Wayne’s manservant Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) will now be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

In fairness, the title change has probably made more people aware of the show, meaning it was (unintentionally?) a clever marketing ploy.

We’ve compiled the 25 most ridiculous titles of all time; you may not have seen all of these, or indeed even heard of them, but there's no denying some of these are verging on abysmal.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

The first part of Birdman’s title is fine; it’s the bracketed second part, The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance, which feels... completely unnecessary.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1978)

This spoof of B-movies has a suitably ridiculous title. Believe it or not, the film was such a success, it spawned three sequels.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat film had to have a memorably awful title, and Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, fits the bill perfectly (as did its 2020 follow-up Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The events of this psychological horror film might be distressing, but the appointed moniker of the killer’s imaginary accomplice – The Bye Bye Man – immediately makes everything less scary.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Quite a scary image – until you learn his name (STX Entertainment)

Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercu Humppre and Find True Happiness? (1969)

Yes, there is an actual British musical film that’s honestly called Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercu Humppre and Find True Happiness? Imagine asking for that at the ticket desk.

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The title of this film refers to a video game character called The Chumscrubber, whose experiences mirror that of the film’s protagonist. Nice idea – awful title.

Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977)

As you’d expect, Death Bed: The Bed That Eats is a surrealist horror film about a bed that devours people who sleep in it. Gets points for its hilariously direct subtitle.

The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

Comedy-drama The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood might be based on Rebecca Wells’s novel of the same name, but the title remains a confusing mouthful.

‘Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood’ – always and forever a mouthful of a title (Warner Bros Pictures)

Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Just because Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove is a beloved classic, it doesn’t mean its subtitle Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is not ridiculous.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

A spoof written by the Wayans brothers needs a pretty wild title, and fortunately, they found one in Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title is a title befitting of a parody, but sadly, it’snot as funny as everyone involved clearly thought it would be.

The End of the World in Our Usual Bed in a Night Full of Rain (1978)

The title of this Lina Wertmüller film literally translates from Italian as (take a deep breath) The End of the World in Our Usual Bed in a Night Full of Rain.

The Englishman Who Went up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995)

A film titled The Englishman who Went up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain was never going to set the box office alight, and this Hugh Grant movie is proof of the fact.

‘The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain’ was, understandably, not of Hugh Grant’s biggest hits (Miramax Films)

eXistenZ (1999)

It’s more the way eXistenZ is stylised than the actual title itself that causes eyes to roll whenever this underrated David Cronenberg film is mentioned.

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Tom Green was certainly trying to provoke outrage by calling his MTV comedy Freddy Got Fingered, which relates to a small plot point from the film. The film itself, somehow, is more zany than its title

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini is the seventh and final of American International Pictures’ beach party films, which was released in 1966 and – among other things – features a haunted house fit with a swimming pool.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

There is nothing clever about the title A Good Day to Die Hard. In fact, the more you look at it, the less sense it makes.

Half Past Dead (2002)

Film fans can usually check their brains at the door before watching any Steven Seagal action film, but Half Past Dead requires one just to make sense of the title. The film, unsurprisingly, was a box office failure.

‘Half Past Dead’ – terrible title, but an even worse film (Screen Gems)

The Hottie & The Nottie (2008)

Although it’s fun to say, The Hottie & the Nottie is a stone-cold dud helped by the fact the title should have been thrown out long before the film was released.

The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!? (1964)

The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!? is considered to be one of the worst films ever made, and quite frankly, the title, fit with double exclamation and a single question mark, doesn’t help its cause.

Kidulthood (2006)

Using Adulthood as a film title makes sense because it’s an actual word. Kidulthood, on the other hand, is just a really bad play on words.

Lesbian Vampire Killers (2009)

Before James Corden was one the most popular chat show hosts in the US, he starred in Lesbian Vampire Killers alongside his Gavin & Stacey co-star Mathew Horne. It’s as bad as the title suggests.

Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? (1996)

Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? was originally supposed to be released in cinemas, but struggled to find distribution and premiered on US network NBC instead. Its title was probably a contributing factor.

‘Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?’ is a truly dreadful title (Sony Pictures Television)

Octopussy (1983)

Because this list has to include a Bond film. The 007 series has a history of outlandish movie titles– but, let’s be honest, the most ridiculous of them all is Octopussy.

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

To be fair to Operation Dumbo Drop, the film does what it says on the tin.

Phffft! (1954)

Calling your film Phffft! most probably counts it out of being discussed at a dinner party with your friends.

The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (1993)

The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom is based on the true story of Wanda Holloway, a woman who tried to put a hit on one of her daughter’s classmates (and the girl’s mother) to advance her own daughter’s middle school cheerleading career. At least the title is accurate.

Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx (1970)

Irish-American comedy Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx stars Gene Wilder as the titular Quackser Fortune, a poor Irish manure collector who falls in love with an American exchange student (Margot Kidder) after she almost runs him over. The plot does not detract from the fact that Quacker Fortune is perhaps the worst named movie character in history.

Santa with Muscles (1996)

The real-life Jordan Belfort (the person Leonardo DiCaprio plays in The Wolf of Wall Street) produced Santa with Muscles, which stars Hulk Hogan as – you guessed it – a Santa... with muscles.

Of course ‘Santa with Muscles’ stars Hulk Hogan (Cabin Fever Entertainment )

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (1970)

All of the Sharknado films have ridiculous titles, but the subtitle for the fifth instalment – Global Swarming – wins the trophy.

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snakes on a Plane embraces its ridiculousness with a title that let’s you know exaclty what’s going to happen.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992)

The title of buddy cop film Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot is the least of its problems; Sylvester Stallone even said it was a film he regrets starring in.

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

There’s something pretty cool about the title of the late Melvin Van Peebles’s Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, but it’s the extra three letters on the end of the word “badass” that allows its placement on this list.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

The baffling title of the charming To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar refers to an iconic autographed photo of actor Newmar the drag queens carry with them in the comedy film.

Zyzzyx Road (2006)

Huh? How do you even say Zyzzyx Road. It’s just a disastrous title on all counts.