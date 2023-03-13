Nicole Kidman laughs off Jimmy Kimmel Oscars joke about viral AMC ad

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Nicole Kidman in his opening monologue of the 95th Academy Awards over her viral ad for AMC movie theatres.

Kidman stars in a commercial for the chain that was originally shown in September 2021 as part of a campaign to encourage people back into theatres as the Covid-19 pandemic receded.

She breathlessly talks about the magic of movie theatres in a wistful way while sitting alone in an otherwise empty auditorium as Jurassic World plays on the screen.

The ad was mocked and mimicked, went viral, and gained a cult following. In some theatres, audiences would even chant along and cheer.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live also parodied the ad.

“I am happy to see that Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC,” said Kimmel to laughter from the audience.

“Where she has been held captive for almost two full years now,” he continued. “It’s good to have you back Nicole.”

He added to more laughter: “And thank you for encouraging people who were already at the movie theatre to go to the movie theatre.”

Kidman and her husband Keith Urban gamely laughed along throughout the skit.