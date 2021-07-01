Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut upgrade coming to PS4 and PS5

Sony and games developer Sucker Punch have announced that an enhanced director’s cut edition of their hit open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima will be released on 20 August for both the PS4 and PS5.

The upgraded version of the game will include all of the content from the original game as well as a new island, Iki, to explore. Sucker Punch say that means there will be new story content, characters, environments, armor, enemies, and more.

In a blog post , Sucker Punch’s Andrew Goldfarb added: “Anyone who already owns Ghost of Tsushima will be able to download a patch containing some new updates.

“Once again, many of these updates are directly thanks to the constant stream of feedback you’ve been providing us since launch, which we’re extremely appreciative of.”

Current owners will also be able to bring their existing saved games over to the new PS5 version.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will cost $69.99 for the PS5 version and $59.99 for the PS4 version. If you have the PS4 version of the original game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut version for $19.99 USD from 20 August. Upgrading to the enhanced PS5 version will cost an additional $9.99.