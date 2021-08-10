A new statement by Take Two Interactive has prompted speculation that a new Grand Theft Auto remake is currently in development.

The company owns Rockstar Games, the publishing label responsible for the hit franchise of open-world driving-action games.

In a recent statement, Take-Two announced it is working on three “new iterations of previously released titles”.

While it is not clear which previous titles are being re-released – or the extent to which they are being altered – fans have suggested that at least one GTA title is a very real possibility.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of GTA III, leaving some people to suggest that that could be the game to get a “new iteration”.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick suggested earlier this year that he is open to the idea of remastering the original GTA.

Other games previously released by Take-Two which could be in line for a remaster or remake include Bully and the original Red Dead Redemption.

While the announcement of any new releases from Take-Two is sure to provoke excitement among fans, some people were still disappointed by the lack of news regarding a prospective GTA 6.

GTA 6 is widely believed to be in development, but Take-Two or Rockstar have yet to confirm any details about the game’s existence, including where it is set and when it will be released.