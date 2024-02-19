Jump to content

Ken Loach urges filmmakers to stick to ‘principals’ while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Hebe Campbell
Monday 19 February 2024 08:01
Ken Loach makes jab at younger generation of actors while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Screenwriter, and director Ken Loach, used the Bafta’s to urge the film community to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it’s their job ‘is to reflect the world around us.’

‘When I began in the sixties, it wasn't seen as a bad thing to be committed to your principles’ Loach told the Independent on the red carpet.

The 87-year-old, who’s film The Old Oak was up for outstanding British Film Category posed with a ‘stop the war’ poster on the red carpet in protest against the war in the middle-east.

