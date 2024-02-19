For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Screenwriter, and director Ken Loach, used the Bafta’s to urge the film community to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it’s their job ‘is to reflect the world around us.’

‘When I began in the sixties, it wasn't seen as a bad thing to be committed to your principles’ Loach told the Independent on the red carpet.

The 87-year-old, who’s film The Old Oak was up for outstanding British Film Category posed with a ‘stop the war’ poster on the red carpet in protest against the war in the middle-east.