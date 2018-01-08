Golden Globes 2018 highlights

Golden Globes 2018: Seth Meyers makes audience gasp with Harvey Weinstein joke about his death

The late-night host tackled the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal head on

Monday 08 January 2018
The Golden Globes has kicked off with an opening monologue from host Seth Meyers which saw him directly address the sexual harassment scandal to have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

"Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," Meyers addressed the crowd before throwing himself into a 15-minute long monologue in which he directly mentioned disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein with one joke in particular drawing gasps from the audience.

Meyers addressed "the elephant not in the room" by saying: 'Harvey Weinstein isn't in the room tonight. Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he''ll be the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam segment."

“People in this room worked really hard to get here, but it’s clearer than ever before that women had to work even harder,” Meyers said. “I look forward to you leading us into whatever comes next. So thank you so much for letting me say that.”

Meyers also targeted Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen in a monologue that received immense applaud from the assembled guests - you can find a compilation of the best jokes here.

Viewers are praising Natalie Portman for subtly criticising the lack of female representation in the Best Director category she was presenting alongside Ron Howard.

