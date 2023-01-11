Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Coolidge took the stage at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday and did not fail to make many, many people laugh in the process.

The White Lotus star, who went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

Ahead of Coolidge announcing the winner -- Tyler James Williams for his role in Abbott Elementary -- she gave a three-minute-long monologue that included jokes about everything from Crocs to teleprompters to Kaley Cuoco’s name.

The 61-year-old, who went on to win opened up her speech by recalling to the crowd how she was asked to present at the show. She claimed she received a call asking her to do so, agreed, and then immediately panicked.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, that is such an honor. Thank you. Thank you so much. Yes, I would love to.’ And I hung up on her. And then I thought about it for a little bit, and I just had a complete anxiety attack,” she said.

She went on to say that she told the woman on the phone that she was afraid of falling on the waxed stage floor, compelling the woman to recommend that Coolidge “wear a pair of Crocs.”

“And I said, ‘What, are you kidding me? With my Dolce & Gabbana dress, you know, all those crazy Italians would lose their minds!’” the actor recalled.

Coolidge continued by saying she was also intimidated by the “ticker tape,” also known as the teleprompter, and “the pronunciation of people’s names.”

“You know, once I say someone’s name the wrong way, I’m screwed. I can’t do it. Like you hear it that one way, and you can’t undo it,” she told the audience.

In response to the monologue, fans celebrated Coolidge’s hilarious remarks on Twitter.

Jennifer Coolidge at the Golden Globes (Getty Images)

“Jennifer Coolidge is giving y’all a comedy masterclass right now btw,” wrote one fan.

“I would like Jennifer Coolidge to host my life. Or at least every event,” wrote another.

“the golden globes can (& should) be just 3 hours of Jennifer Coolidge talking,” wrote a third

That sentiment was echoed by journalist Spencer Althouse, who wrote: “I don’t even need an awards show. just keep Jennifer Coolidge on stage and have her tell funny stories about her life.”

There were also plenty of fans who made comparisons to Coolidge’s iconic character, Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus.

“confirmed: jennifer coolidge is literally just tanya in real life,” one person wrote.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers while delivering their respective winners speeches.

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, host Jaerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise.

Find all the updates the Golden Globes as they happened here, and find the full list of winners here.