JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe and Nicola Sturgeon lead tributes to Robbie Coltrane
Emma Watson, Eric Idle, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie also among those paying respects to beloved comedian and actor
Harry Potter author JK Rowling, actor Daniel Radcliffe and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have lead tributes to Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72.
The Scottish actor and comedian was well known for playing beloved Hogwarts groundkeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. Rowling described Coltrane as “an incredible talent” and “a complete one off”, adding: “I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.”
Radcliffe, who played boy wizard Potter in the films, recalled moments he shared with Coltrane on the set of 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. “We were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” said Radcliffe.
“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.”
Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films, described Coltrane as “like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had”.
Sturgeon paid tribute to a “Scottish entertainment legend”, praising Coltrane for his “range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.”
She added that her personal favourite of his many roles was as criminal psychologist Fitz in Cracker, the crime series which was originally broadcast from 1993 to 1995.
Former co-stars Eric Idle, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie also shared memories of Coltrane. Idle, who shared the screen with the late star in 1990 comedy crime caper Nuns on the Run, described him as “an extraordinarily funny comedian and an amazing actor.”
Fry recalled that Coltrane was “funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco.”
Laurie reminisced about regularly driving with Coltrane between Manchester and London. “I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world,” said Laurie. “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.”
