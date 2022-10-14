JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe and Nicola Sturgeon lead tributes to Robbie Coltrane

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, actor Daniel Radcliffe and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have lead tributes to Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72.

The Scottish actor and comedian was well known for playing beloved Hogwarts groundkeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. Rowling described Coltrane as “an incredible talent” and “a complete one off”, adding: “I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.”

Radcliffe, who played boy wizard Potter in the films, recalled moments he shared with Coltrane on the set of 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. “We were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” said Radcliffe.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films, described Coltrane as “like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had”.

Robbie Coltrane was well-known for playing the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films (Warner Bros)

Sturgeon paid tribute to a “Scottish entertainment legend”, praising Coltrane for his “range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.”

She added that her personal favourite of his many roles was as criminal psychologist Fitz in Cracker, the crime series which was originally broadcast from 1993 to 1995.

The stars of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, from left to right; Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson (PA Archive)

Former co-stars Eric Idle, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie also shared memories of Coltrane. Idle, who shared the screen with the late star in 1990 comedy crime caper Nuns on the Run, described him as “an extraordinarily funny comedian and an amazing actor.”

Fry recalled that Coltrane was “funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco.”

Laurie reminisced about regularly driving with Coltrane between Manchester and London. “I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world,” said Laurie. “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.”