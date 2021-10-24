Ed Sheeran reveals he has tested positive for Covid and is self-isolating

Ed Sheeran said he has tested positive for Covid and is self-isolating.

The singer posted a statement on his Instagram on Sunday and apologised to “anyone I’ve let down”.

He said: “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

This story is being updated.