Glastonbury weather watch: Will it rain at this year’s festival?

As Glastonbury Festival draws ever closer, those lucky fans with tickets will be wondering whether to pack their wellies before setting off for Worthy Farm.

While it’s still too early to get an accurate forecast of Glastonbury week itself, which will begin on 26 June and conclude on Sunday 30 June, we can take a look at what the weather’s looking like at the moment.

That hasn’t stopped some revellers from casting their own gloomy predictions, given the last two years have seen festival-goers blessed with remarkably sunny weekends in Somerset.

Previous years haven’t been so lucky, with 2016’s edition experiencing flash floods in the area the week before the festival, creating a distinctly muddy landscape that fans had to navigate around.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon toldThe Independent: “While it’s too early to give a forecast for Glastonbury Festival, the weather in the area this week will start largely dry, before turning more wet and unsettled from Thursday onwards.

“The UK currently has a cool pool of air from the north, leading to slightly subdued temperatures compared to what you’d normally expect for the time of year. From Thursday, rain will move in from the west and bring some persistent rain for a time.”

Glastonbury revellers wade through the mud in 1998 ( PA )

He added: “Behind this front is an unsettled weather regime, with frequent showers and some longer spells of rain from Friday and through the weekend. This unsettled theme to the UK’s weather is likely to continue into the start of next week.”

Fans will be holding their breath to see how the weather turns out for Glastonbury week ( PA Archive )

Explaining why it’s not possible to offer a forecast for 26 June, he said: “In terms of an outlook for the end of the month and Glastonbury, it’s simply too early to give an indication on the likely conditions at a specific location at this range, as even small changes in the Atlantic can have big impacts on the dominant weather regime in the UK.”

The Independent will be providing regular updates on weather forecasts and all other things Glastonbury ahead of the festival. You can see all of the recently announced set times for each stage here.