Glastonbury 2024 live: Latest weather updates as fans fret over Euros 2024 screenings
Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain are in the top spots for this year’s festival as ticket-holders flock to Worthy Farm in their droves
Thousands more Glastonbury ticket-holders will arrive at the festival site today, as fears of a washout are alleviated by the latest Met Office report forecasting cloudy spells and “the odd spot of rain” before sun and isolated showers this afternoon.
The weather is expected to stay mostly dry through to Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 18C-21C.
Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages. You can view the full Glastonbury lineup and set times here.
Glastonbury’s main stages don’t open until Friday, when pop star Dua Lipa will headline that evening, followed by pop-rock band Coldplay and R&B star SZA on Saturday and Sunday.
Earlier this week, Glastonbury organisers confirmed they will not be showing England’s Euro 2024 round-of-16 game during the festival.
“We would like to wish both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides all the best in Germany,” their statement said. “And we hope we’ll all be able to watch them play Quarter Final matches in the days after this year’s Festival.”
If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.
Glastonbury posters encourage fans to vote in general election
A number of posters have been spotted around Glastonbury urging fans to vote in the general election on 4 July.
Comment: Why do I feel like I am the only person in Britain who loves Coldplay?
When Glastonbury revealed Coldplay would headline the festival for a fifth time, the news was greeted with predictable groans from some quarters. It makes being a superfan feel very lonely, says Jonathan Margolis. But... are there signs that Coldplay have suddenly become cool?
Everything you need to know about Coldplay’s Glastonbury performance
Coldplay will round off Saturday night on the Pyramid Stage. They are scheduled to play from 9:45-11:45pm on 29 June.
Coldplay’s performance will clash with Disclosure on the Other Stage, Jessie Ware on the West Holts stage and Gossip on the Woodsies stage.
If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets to Glastonbury (or you just hate camping) you can still watch Coldplay’s performance from home. The BBC will be covering the festival across TV channels, iPlayer, and BBC sounds.
Video: Glastonbury reveller sets up living room in middle of festival
How much do drinks cost at Glastonbury?
Some festival-goers have been left outraged at the price of drinks at this year’s festival.
Pints of beer cost up to £7 while soft drinks and fruit juices cost up to £6. Aperol spritz cocktails are priced at £12.50 and bottles of Prosecco are selling at £43.
One person on Twitter/X wrote, “£2.50 for a can of water is criminal”, while another added, “We need to stop this nonsense of Aperol Spritz at £12.50!! It’s not only in Glasto, everywhere in UK it has crazy prices for no reason, in Italy it’s like £5!”
SZA is the festival headliner who will save our summers
Who is SZA?” a swathe of articles asked in the wake of the Glastonbury line-up announcement in March. “Why is she headlining one of the biggest festivals on earth?” Google trends from around the time showed that enough people were searching those exact questions for it to be worth answering. But the people asking “huh?” just haven’t been paying attention. As the 34-year-old singer-songwriter gears up to headline Primavera Sound in Barcelona this week (and a host of other European and North American festivals across the summer), it’s time to make space in your live music schedule for her.
A brief history of Glastonbury’s Sunday Legends slot
Glastonbury’s Sunday Legends slot is one of the most prestigious sets in music. Every year, the seasoned pro of choice takes to the Pyramid Stage to unleash a thrilling performance of their biggest hits, often spanning decades.
For the perfect Legends Slot headliner, the artist needs to be known to the majority of Glastonbury-goers while also having that cultural heft beyond one or two recognisable songs.
It’s the home for long-established and beloved artists who are still going strong. But where did it all begin?
Emily Eavis reveals dream Glastonbury headliner and when the next fallow year will be
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has responded to questions about when the next fallow year will take place, while also revealing which artist she would love to headline the storied music festival.
The fallow year happens generally once every five years to allow the Somerset fields at Worthy Farm to recover, after around 200,000 music fans descend on the site each year.
With this year’s festival on the horizon, Eavis is already looking ahead to 2025 and beyond.
The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Paul McCartney to David Bowie
A 40-minute blast of pure, undiluted zeitgeist. A gigantic crowd stretching away over hill and vale. A generation’s prejudices and expectations overturned like a flick of dust off the shoulder. A setlist chiselled into quicksilver by Zeus and carried to the stage by a choir of winged roadies. Or maybe just the Dalai Lama, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.
These are just a few of the reasons why a gig playing out on the hallowed grounds of Worthy Farm might go down in Glastonbury folklore – one of those iconic moments that don’t just make the weekend, but mark out the evolution of pop culture. Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.
Ahead of the return of the world’s greatest festival, headlined this year by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, here’s a look back at the best ever Glastonbury performances.
Was 2004 the worst Glastonbury ever? If you were an Oasis fan, yes
The date is 25 June 2004: Liam Gallagher strides purposefully onto Worthy Farm’s Pyramid Stage with the attitude, determination and blazing white overcoat of a man embarking on an arctic expedition. “Glastonbury,” he addresses the 100,000 people chanting his name, “‘Rock’n’roll Star...’” As the bottled lightning of their trademark opening song was uncorked upon the biggest festival in the world, the stage was set for Oasis to sweep in and steal the decade.
