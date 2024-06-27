✕ Close Moment gates officially opened for Glastonbury 2024 as crowds flock to Worthy Farm

Thousands more Glastonbury ticket-holders will arrive at the festival site today, as fears of a washout are alleviated by the latest Met Office report forecasting cloudy spells and “the odd spot of rain” before sun and isolated showers this afternoon.

The weather is expected to stay mostly dry through to Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 18C-21C.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages. You can view the full Glastonbury lineup and set times here.

Glastonbury’s main stages don’t open until Friday, when pop star Dua Lipa will headline that evening, followed by pop-rock band Coldplay and R&B star SZA on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury organisers confirmed they will not be showing England’s Euro 2024 round-of-16 game during the festival.

“We would like to wish both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke’s sides all the best in Germany,” their statement said. “And we hope we’ll all be able to watch them play Quarter Final matches in the days after this year’s Festival.”

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.