Glastonbury 2024 live: Latest weather forecast, what time do gates open and lineup set times
Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain are in the top spots for this year’s festival, as Michael and Emily Eavis prepare to welcome ticket-holders to Worthy Farm
Glastonbury ticket-holders can breathe a sigh of relief, as the weather for this year’s festival is forecast to be “mostly warm, dry and settled”.
The latest Met Office update shared on Monday 24 June comes after a particularly cold and wet start to the summer. As festival-goers are welcomed to Worthy Farm by Michael and Emily Eavis, temperatures are exepcted to reach highs of between 25C to 27C, with some risk of heavy showers.
Thursday will see “cloudier and slightly breezier conditions through the day and possibly some light rain in the afternoon” as the music kicks off on the smaller stages, while the main days of Friday to Sunday are anticipated to be “dry [with] sunny spells and light winds”, experiencing maximum temperatures of 20C or 21C.
This year’s festival is being headlined by pop star Dua Lipa on Friday, pop-rock band Coldplay on Saturday, and American R&B star SZA on Sunday.
Country-pop singer Shania Twain is also performing on the Legends Slot on Sunday; you can find a full list of the lineup and set times for each stage here.
Glastonbury’s gates are expected to open at around 8am on Wednesday (26 June).
When is Glastonbury, who’s on the lineup and can you still get tickets?
Glastonbury, the world’s most famous music festival, returns this week and will see thousands of fans flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Co-organiser Emily Eavis and her team are preparing to welcome revellers to the site and play host to some of the biggest artists across pop, rock, indie, R&B, rap, punk and soul.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big weekend.
