Emily Eavis has opened the gates to Worthy Farm, officially kicking off this year’s Glastonbury as thousands of ticket-holders flock to the festival site.

Pop star Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and US star SZA will headline the Pyramid Stage from Friday, while country-pop superstar Shania Twain takes on the coveted Sunday Legends Slot.

Event organisers have said they won’t be showing England’s Euro 2024 round-of-16 game during the festival, as it could clash with a headliner’s performance.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages, from folk to Afrobeats, rock, indie, dance, hip-hop, soul and reggae. You can view the full Glastonbury lineup and set times here.

Glastonbury ticket-holders can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as the weather for this year’s festival is forecast to be “mostly warm, dry and settled”.

Here’s a handy guide on what to pack for Glastonbury 2024.

Meanwhile, a source tells The Independent that rock band Kasabian are likely to be the “secret” Saturday performers on the Woodsies stage at 6pm.

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.