Liveupdated1719556260

Glastonbury 2024 – live: Pop star Dua Lipa to headline festival today

Pop star will make her headliner debut on the Pyramid Stage today following performances from Seventeen, PJ Harvey, Sugababes and Fontaines DC

Roisin O'Connor
Friday 28 June 2024 07:31
Comments
Joe Wicks leads hundreds of revellers in workout session at Glastonbury festival

British pop star Dua Lipa is preparing to be the first headliner of Glastonbury 2024, as she takes to the Pyramid Stage this evening (Friday 28 June).

Fears of a Worthy Farm washout after a cold and wet start to June have been alleviated by the latest Met Office report forecasting mostly dry spells and temperatures hovering around 18C-21C.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages. Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.

Before Dua Lipa takes to the stage, fans will get to enjoy performances from K-pop stars Seventeen, Irish rock band Fontaines DC, pop group the Sugababes, and PJ Harvey.

Earlier this week, Glastonbury organisers confirmed they will not be showing England’s Euro 2024 round-of-16 game during the festival.

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.

1719556260

FLASHBACK: Arctic Monkeys play Glastonbury 2023

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 07:31
1719554460

When are Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and how to watch

Coldplay are no strangers to the Pyramid Stage. After debuting at Glastonbury in the New Bands Tent in 1999, they went on to headline the festival in 2002 and 2005.

Chris Martin declared in a BBC interview back in 2007 that “Glastonbury is bored of us. I don’t think we can even take a harmonica down there for a good 15 years”. However, the band returned to the Pyramid Stage in 2011 and 2016. They are now about to headline for a record-breaking fifth time on Saturday 29 June.

Since forming in London in 1997, the band have racked up seven Grammys, nine Brit Awards and 15 MTV awards. They have more Brit Awards than any other band.

Everything you need to know about Coldplay's performance at Glastonbury

The British rock band are headlining the festival for the fifth time

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 07:01
1719550860

‘Someone stole my wellies!’: Glastonbury’s five muddiest festivals

Glastonbury might be known as one of the world’s greenest festivals, thanks to its setting in the picturesque Somerset countryside, but every so often the weather turns foul and those verdant fields are churned up into brown sludge.

As many fans will attest, over the years there have been a number of memorable occasions where guests spent more time trying to pry their wellies out of the mud than they did watching bands perform.

Some take this as a cue to give up and go home, while others decide to lean into it, resulting in some of the more iconic pictures of Glastonbury Festival.

Here are five of the muddiest Glastonbury festivals in memory.

'Someone stole my wellies!': Glastonbury's five muddiest ever festivals

Mud, lightning, thunder, rain and more mud! The years that bad weather took over Britain’s biggest festival

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 06:01
1719547260

Flashback: Watch highlights from Glastonbury 2023

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 05:01
1719543660

When is Dua Lipa performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and how to watch

Dua Lipa will make her debut as a Glastonbury headliner on Friday 28 June, when she will take to the Pyramid Stage to perform a set of some of her biggest hits.

The British-Albanian pop star was announced as one of the festival’s star bookings in March, alongside pop-rock band Coldplay and US R&B artist SZA. Country-pop queen Shania Twain will take on the Legends Slot on Sunday.

Dua Lipa, 28, has a string of top 10 singles under her belt including “New Rules”, “One Kiss” and “Don’t Start Now”.

Her third album, Radical Optimism,was released in May and received mixed reviews from critics. The Independent’s Helen Brown awarded it five stars, praising the “Eurodisco” influences and Latin twangs of songs such as “Maria” and “French Exit”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dua Lipa’s headline performance.

When is Dua Lipa performing at Glastonbury and how to watch

Pop singer has said she wants to make her audience at the Pyramid Stage feel like they’re in ‘a small little nightclub’

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 04:01
1719540060

Joe Wicks leads hundreds of revellers in workout session at Glastonbury festival

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 03:01
1719536460

SZA is the festival headliner who will save our summers

The Grammy and Brit winner has earned widespread acclaim for her two studio albums ‘CTRL’ and ‘SOS’ – yet, based on the confusion sparked when she was announced as a Glastonbury headliner this year, many still don’t know her name. Here’s why you should absolutely dive into her work, writes Kate Solomon

Don't know Glastonbury headliner SZA? Here's why you should

The Grammy and Brit winner has earned widespread acclaim for her two studio albums ‘CTRL’ and ‘SOS’ – yet, based on the confusion sparked when she was announced as a Glastonbury headliner this year, many still don’t know her name. Here’s why you should absolutely dive into her work, writes Kate Solomon

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 02:01
1719529260

Elton John shares unseen footage from Glastonbury 2023

Roisin O'Connor28 June 2024 00:01
1719527477

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Paul McCartney to David Bowie

A40-minute blast of pure, undiluted zeitgeist. A gigantic crowd stretching away over hill and vale. A generation’s prejudices and expectations overturned like a flick of dust off the shoulder. A setlist chiselled into quicksilver by Zeus and carried to the stage by a choir of winged roadies. Or maybe just the Dalai Lama, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

These are just a few of the reasons why a gig playing out on the hallowed grounds of Worthy Farm might go down in Glastonbury folklore – one of those iconic moments that don’t just make the weekend, but mark out the evolution of pop culture. Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.

Ahead of the return of the world’s greatest festival, headlined this year by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, here’s a look back at the best ever Glastonbury performances.

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever

Ahead of the festival’s return to Worthy Farm, Mark Beaumont picks some of Glastonbury’s greatest ever music moments

Mark Beaumont27 June 2024 23:31
1719525677

Emily Eavis reveals dream Glastonbury headliner and when the next fallow year will be

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has responded to questions about when the next fallow year will take place, while also revealing which artist she would love to headline the storied music festival.

The fallow year happens generally once every five years to allow the Somerset fields at Worthy Farm to recover, after around 200,000 music fans descend on the site each year.

With this year’s festival on the horizon, Eavis is already looking ahead to 2025 and beyond.

Emily Eavis reveals dream Glastonbury headliner and when the next fallow year will be

Glastonbury co-organiser answered some of the most-asked questions about the music festival

Roisin O'Connor27 June 2024 23:01

