The 2023 Brit Awards are currently underway at the O2 Arena in London, and the ceremony is a star-studded affair.

Mo Gilligan returns to host the show for a second time. In 2022, the comedian took over from Jack Whitehall, who had presented the awards for four consecutive years.

Album of the Year nominees Harry Styles, Stormzy, and Wet Leg have all walked the red carpet, but the 1975 frontman Matty Healy was notably absent.

Follow live updates from the show here.

Healy became embroiled in controversy after he made a number of inflammatory remarks during an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show on Friday (10 February).

The top prize category – Artist of the Year – attracted widespread criticism this year after no women artists were nominated. The Brits scrapped gendered categories last year.

The evening kicked off with Jessie J presenting the Brit statuette to FLO, after the emerging R&B trip were named as the winners of the Rising Star award. The trio are the first group to win the award.

This puts them in the same category as Adele, Sam Smith, and Jessie, who are all previous winners.

Here is the full list of winners at theBrit Awards 2023, updated as they are announced over the night:

Album of the Year

Stormzy is up for three Brit Awards

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles is up for Artist of the Year (PA Archive)

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

British Group

(Getty)

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

(Satellite 414)

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”

Cat Burns – “Go”

Dave – “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”

George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

LF System – “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé – WINNER

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

(PA)

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Mirabel and Bruno in ‘Encanto' (Disney)

Beyonce – “Break My Soul”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”

Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”

One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Genre categories (voted for by the public)

Alt/Rock

(Frederica Burelli - press image )

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-hop/grime/rap

Aitch – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

British rapper Aitch celebrates after receiving the best hip hop, grim and rap act of the year award (AFP/Getty)

Dance

Becky Hill –WINNER

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Singer Becky Hill is up for Best Dance Act (PA Wire)

Pop/R&B

Sam Smith is nominated for Best Pop (Getty Images)

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

The 2023 Brit Awards takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February