Concertgoers were amused to see Adam Levine forget the lyrics to Maroon 5’s hit song “She Will Be Loved”.

The band was performing at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater earlier this week when the frontman could not recall the lyrics to what arguably remains Maroon 5’s most famous song.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Levine is heard accidentally beginning the track with the second verse instead of the first.

After forgetting the lyrics for a second time, the lead singer can be heard telling the crowd: “You know what, I f***ed up! I f***ed up.”

The 42-year-old continued: “This next year will be the 20th anniversary of our first album and I have not one time f***ed that up.

“And it’s funny because I didn’t even need to admit it because you guys came with me on the journey.”

“She Will Be Loved” is a hit single from Maroon 5’s 2002 debut album Songs About Jane. The song peaked at number one in the US and number four in the UK.

The band – which comprises Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar – is partway through their nine-week tour, which began on 10 August and will run through to 8 October.

Attendees are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry.