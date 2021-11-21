Adele’s An Audience With concert was broadcast on ITV tonight (21 November), shortly after the release of her critically acclaimed new album, 30.

The show, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month.

Adele invited a number of her close friends and family to the event, along with people she admires.

Among the biggest names spotted in the crowd were Emma Thompson, Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson, Emma Watson, Bryan Cranston, Richard E Grant and Gareth Southgate.

During the performance, Adele interacted with a number of her guests, who were invited to ask her questions.

You can find a relatively comprehensive list of Adele’s celebrity guests below:

Olly Alexander

Mel B

Naomi Campbell

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson dancing to ‘Rolling in the Deep' (ITV)

Alan Carr

Bryan Cranston

Alesha Dixon

Idris Elba

Dawn French

Josh Gad

Kate Garraway

Boy George

Richard E Grant

Nick Grimshaw

Harry Hill

Dame Kelly Holmes

Samuel L Jackson

Daisy Lowe

Suranne Jones

Dua Lipa

Graham Norton

Dermot O’Leary

Catherine O’Hara and husband Danny Elfman

Vangelis Polydorou

Jonathan Ross

Phillip Schofield

Gareth Southgate

Stormzy

David Tennant

Raven B Varona

Hannah Waddingham

Emma Watson

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Adele’s album is already on track to hit No 1 in both the UK and the US this Friday. Read The Independent’s review of 30 here.